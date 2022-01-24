Cait Needs a Date!

Lonely Caitlyn Jenner is so desperate to find someone to love after a years-long drought, sources said she’s ready to try online dating!

The 72-year-old sex-swapper hasn’t had a meaningful relationship since her 2015 divorce from Kris Jenner, and she’s apparently ready to give up the ghost on her transgender roomie, Sophia Hutchins, 25.

“Cait has been in a real rut emotionally. She’s very lonely,” snitched a source close to the reality star. “It’s common knowledge she was in love with Sophia for a very long time, but that was never going to go anywhere because Sophia just wasn’t interested.

“Now that Caitlyn has given up on Sophia, she’s ready to find that special someone. She’s asking everyone she knows to set her up, and she’s even put up an online dating profile.”

As The National ENQUIRER reported, Caitlyn has also been rejected by the Kardashian clan, which didn’t support her longshot bid to become the governor of California, leaving her feeling more isolated than ever.

“For the most part she doesn’t really have anyone to count on day to day,” dished the source. “She’s ready to take the bull by the horns and start dating for real.”

And the easiest path to the dating scene is online.

“Caitlyn’s definitely very nervous about it,” confided the source. “She’s even using fake pictures but says that could change if and when she meets someone she’s interested in.”

“She really wants to find love again, no matter what it takes.”