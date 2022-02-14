Busted For $124M COVID Test Scam!

A Shameless Illinois couple with minimal medical experience have bilked the government out of more than $124 million for phony COVID-19 test results, charge authorities.

Akbar Syed, 35, and his wife, Aleya Siyaj, 29, not only betrayed people shaken to their core by the pandemic but also flaunted their allegedly ill-gotten gains — including a lavish mansion and pricey rare cars — on social media.

But now their companies, Center for COVID Control (CCC) and Doctors Clinical Laboratory, Inc. — which operated some 300 pop-up testing sites across the nation — are under investigation for fraud by federal agencies and state prosecutors in Minnesota, Illinois and Oregon.

The Minnesota Attorney General’s office has filed a lawsuit against the CCC and its main lab, alleging they “either failed to deliver test results, or delivered test results that were falsified or inaccurate.”

Some people say they never got their COVID-19 test results, while others allege they received test results for other people or results “with false or inaccurate information about their test,” according to prosecutors.

Former employees charge the company could not keep up with the demand and tossed samples around the office like garbage.

Michael Pino says he was hired to be a test sample receiver in the Chicago facility and calls the workplace “chaotic” and “completely insane.”

“They brought the tests in trash bags, and then we counted them, and then they were put back in the fridges,” he tells The National ENQUIRER. “When I said, ‘I can’t get any more in this fridge,’ they said, ‘Oh, just throw it on the floor.’ ”

Though the tests were free to people, Syed and Siyaj received reimbursement from insurance companies and federal agencies.

Doctors Clinical Laboratory alone has reportedly billed the federal government more than $113 million for tests, according to the Minnesota complaint.

“The problem with pop-up sites like the ones run by the Center for COVID Control is people don’t know they’re not regulated,” says Steve Bernas, president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois. “They’re taking advantage of the fear of people seeking test results during the pandemic.”

A Center for COVID Control spokesperson says the Rolling Meadows, Ill.–based company plans to “fully cooperate with all government inquiries.”