Bruce Springsteen Needs Broadway Memory Boost

Rob Shuter reports… The Broadway debut of Bruce Springsteen has been a box-office blockbuster, with estimates that the one-man show could sell $40 million in tickets over its limited 18-week run!

Still, several people who have seen The Boss’ show are worried the 68-year-old star might be suffering memory loss!

“Bruce has a teleprompter hanging mid-orchestra,” said a spy-witness.

“The show is very scripted and features about 15 of his songs, but you would think he would know all the words by now.

“Maybe it’s an age thing — or maybe it is just nerves about playing Broadway for the first time.”