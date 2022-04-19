Britney Spears Trashes Old Beau Justin Timberlake!

Finally free after 13 years in a prison-like conservatorship, Britney Spears unleashed a blistering blast at former boyfriend Justin Timberlake for smearing her as a heartbreaker to boost his career!

Meeting as teen Mouseketeers on the set of Disney’s rebooted The Mickey Mouse Club, Britney and Justin dated from 1999 to 2002.

They suddenly broke up as 21-year-olds amid buzz she’d cheated. Justin went on to paint Britney as a heartbreaker and use his wounded image to sell his albums and skyrocket his career, she claims.

“In the music video for his 2002 hit Cry Me a ­River, he even used a ­Britney look-alike,” notes a source. “Britney was vilified for their breakup.”

In a recent text, the 40-year-old Oops! … “I Did It Again” singer blasts her ex for “claiming [she] did him dirty!!!!”