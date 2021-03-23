Move over Easter Bunny, there’s a hot new way to get your candy delivered. Meet Candy Club, the subscription service that delivers a selection of tasty treats directly to your doorstep each month. Each sweet surprise includes mouth-watering sweets like gummies, taffy and chocolate-covered pretzels.

You’ll never have to scour the grocery checkout lines for your favorite indulgences again! With plans starting at just $8 a month, you won’t wanna miss this sweet deal. Learn more at shop.candyclub.com.