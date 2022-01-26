Brave Val Gunning to Go Out on Top!

Val Kilmer With Voice Box From His New Documentary "Val"

After beating throat cancer and losing his voice, ravaged Top Gun star Val Kilmer is mending fences in Hollywood and determined to make a comeback or go out in style, sources tell GLOBE.

The 62-year-old actor, who now uses a device to speak following his six-year battle with cancer, has projects lined up for a farewell tour after the success of his documentary, Val, which covered his 40-year career featuring knockout performances as Iceman in Top Gun and Doc Holliday in Tombstone.

A source notes Kilmer’s lining up projects and taking advantage of his upcoming role in Top Gun: Maverick, set for theaters on May 27.

“He may look fragile but he hasn’t lost all of his faculties,” says the insider. “He can speak through a device and doesn’t want people’s pity.”

Six years after his cancer diagnosis, Kilmer is still weak from chemotherapy and radiation, insiders say.

A tracheotomy robbed him of his natural voice and he uses an electronic voice box to speak.

He feels energized following a stay at his New Mexico ranch, insiders say.

“It’s been spiritually uplifting and now he’s telling friends he’s going to give it one last heave-ho before he goes,” spills the insider.

“He’s stared death in the eye and a lot of people were worried he was a goner because he looks terrible, he sounds terrible.”

“But he’s not ready to die, at least not just yet.”

He’s also repairing his personal relationships before it’s too late.

“He’s on a personal mission to make amends to the people he wronged over the years,” adds the insider.

“He’s apologizing to friends, family and former lovers, even neighbors in New Mexico who couldn’t stand him.

“It’s been a healing journey for him.”