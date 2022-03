Brandi Glanville is barking with joy after her scrappy pooch Buddy survived a vicious wolf attack!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 49, shared a snapshot of the Chihuahua on Instagram — showing the dog looking mighty rough with an ugly injury above his eye — and admits, “My gangster pup started a fight he could not finish.”

But the reality TV star, who lost canine companion Chica to a coyote in 2013, assures fans, “He is OK. Thank God!!!”