Bon Jovi’s Tour at Risk!

Rock god Jon Bon Jovi’s years of hard living have left his singing career “Livin’ on a Prayer” as music critics and fans fear his voice is destroyed after disastrous recent performances.

Now stunned insiders believe the 11-platinum-album hitmaker’s 2022 tour is dead on arrival.

Reviewer Ross Raihala calls Bon Jovi’s vocals at an April 3 show in Minneapolis “shockingly poor,” adding, “It felt like he had forgotten how to sing.”

Fans are even more brutal.

“Man, your vocals are embarrassingly bad!” tweets one.

Another writes, “The videos from the Bon Jovi shows are hard to watch!”

And a third blasts, “I’ve never walked out of a concert in my life. Until tonight. Good lord that was painful! You need to stop now!”

The New Jersey rocker’s struggles are nothing new, according to sources who insist they’re now worse than ever. And the vicious criticism has left Jon so humiliated, he’s considering walking away from the mic forever, spies tattle.

Bon Jovi, 60, has been struggling with voice problems for years. In fact, in 2017 he cut short a concert in Pittsburgh, telling the audience, “I think I’m singing like s*** tonight and I apologize.”

An industry insider says the “Wanted Dead or Alive” singer has no one to blame but himself.

“Jon was out there shredding his vocal cords every night, and then out partying and not taking care of his voice,” notes another source. “You can get away with that when you’re in your 20s, but now he’s paying the price.”

The insider insists, “He gets steroid injections in his vocal cords to reduce the swelling from overuse, and he’s told to sing more softly in a lower register with no screaming.”

But nothing seems to be working. And Bon Jovi’s latest performances could spell doom for his career, which saw him sell more than 130 million records since bursting onto the scene in 1984.