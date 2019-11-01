Binge-Worthy: Listen To The Top Rated ‘Fatal Voyage: Diana Case Solved’ Podcast Before The Season Finale

A wild car chase comes to a tragic end in a Paris tunnel, the wreckage besieged by paparazzi— as inside two victims lay dead and the most famous woman in the world, mother to the future King of England, clings to life – but for a moment. The world grieved… but also demanded answers. Two decades of inquests by French and British authorities found the same outcome: “wrongful killing” at the hands of a drunk driver complicated by the actions of paparazzi. But more than 22-years later serious questions remain. Diana: Case Solved is an active 12-part audio documentary that unfolds with real-time twists, revelations and cliff-hangers and sets out to answer the question: What really happened that night? Former homicide detective Colin McLaren returns to the scene of one of the biggest mysteries of the 20th Century and meticulously untangles the strange circumstances and conflicting theories surrounding Diana’s death—from the wildest conspiracies concerning a shady pact between senior royals, security services and, global arms dealers, to the official line that her chauffeur was a drunk who was irresponsibly speeding. Colin and his hand-picked team of investigators interview new witnesses, conduct forensic testing… and crucially unearth the one man who knows for sure what happened—and who, for 22 years, has been ordered to remain silent. Diana: Case Solved brings to an end a mystery that has long baffled the world, smashes wide open a determined conspiracy of silence and renews calls for an inquest into the death of the People’s Princess to be reopened.

EPISODE 1: DEATH OF A FAIRYTALE

Introduction to arguably the most iconic woman in the 20th Century, with a brief overview of her complicated life, her monumental efforts on behalf of Aids and anti-landmine charities to her tragic death in the Pont de l’Alma tunnel in Central Paris that fateful night August 31, 1997. McLaren sets out on a journey to finally answer the question, what really happened that fateful night.

EPISODE 2: THE ROGUE PRINCESS

In order to understand what might have happened to Princess Diana, investigator Colin McLaren goes back to the beginning setting the stage of the very complicated life of Princess Diana, from her early days in the Place, her broken marriage and her difficult relationship with the Royals.

EPISODE 3: A VERY ROYAL SCANDAL

London picks sides and the establishment gloves come off as Dina’s marriage splinters with the release of embarrassing secret tapes of Diana and an old flame, as well as raunchy recordings from Charles and Camilla. The scandal explodes with a tell-all book and a tearful appearance on BBC’s Panorama. The Queen demands a divorce leaving Diana a Royal pariah on the outside.

EPISODE 4: THE LAST HOLIDAY

With Diana’s fame white-hot and the paparazzi pursued her every move, Diana accepts an invitation to summer in St. Tropez as a guest Harrods owner and millionaire, Mohammed Al-Fayed. A romance sparks with son, Dodi Fayed and the Princess is set on a collision course that will seal her fate.

EPISODE 5: DEATH IN PARIS

Renowned investigator, Colin McLaren examines the final hours of Diana’s life as she and companion, Dodi Fayed return to Paris and are relentlessly pursued by a swarm of paparazzi. The events of that afternoon and the decisions made just after midnight will set the course for the horrific car crash that would take her life and the lives of three others.

EPISODE 6: SECURITY NIGHTMARE

Colin Mclaren examines layers of flawed decision-making that contributed to the untimely death of the Princess and three other passengers in the Mercedes S280. He scrutinizes the failures in the security detail provided by Mohamed al-Fayed and the man who took the wheel, head of security for the Hotel Ritz, Henri Paul.

EPISODE 7: BOTCHED INVESTIGATION

In 1997, Colin McLaren watched the reports of the fatal crash that killed Princess Diana on the TV like everyone else, but the egregious actions of French Police had him jumping on a plane to get answers before it was too late. Today, McLaren confirms the path of the mysterious white Fiat and identifies critical evidence missed at the crash site, still there after more than two decades.

EPISODE 8: WITNESS TO THE CRASH

Former Detective, Colin McLaren tracks down credible eyewitnesses and eliminates the hangers-on who have confused the facts. He receives a play-by-play from a French photographer, Pierre to dissect the events of the day and night.

EPISODE 9: LA FIAT BLANCHE

Colin McLaren investigates the mysterious white Fiat Uno believed to have collided with Mercedes carrying Princess Diana, Dodi Fayed and Trevor Reese-Jones. At the time, the car was amongst the most popular compacts in Europe and one of thousands registered in Paris. McLaren seeks the answers to questions that both French and British authorities are still not asking.

EPISODE 10: TRAGEDY OR TREASON?

In the wake of the tragedy, conspiracy theories exploded in the press and public, not only due to claims made by grieving father, Mohammed Al-Fayed, but because of the culture of secrets around the years-long investigations. Could there be truth to any of it? Colin McLaren interviews those entrenched in the case to sort fact from fiction.

Coming Soon!

EPISODE 11: THE COVER-UP

If there were mistrust towards those investigating the crash, it would explode when Diana’s butler and lawyer came forward with documents detailing her real fears of a plot to take her life. From the Paget Report to the final Coroner’s Inquest at the High Court, McLaren takes a look at government gaffs and opportunities missed that still plague the investigation to this day.

Coming Soon!

EPISODE 12: A TWENTY-TWO YEAR OLD MYSTERY SOLVED

Colin McLaren and his team lay out all of the evidence they have accrued and search for Le Van Thanh, the white Fiat driver. With his team of investigative journalists, Dylan Howard and Aaron Tinney and Photographer translator Pierre, they track him down at his Paris home. Their conversation will reveal blow the case wide open.

Coming Soon!