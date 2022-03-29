Bill Cosby’s May Lose $400M Fortune to Lawsuits

Sex sleaze Bill Cosby won’t be sent back to the slammer as the U.S. Supreme Court refused to review a lower court’s decision that freed the tarnished star on a technicality. But legal eagles say the disgraced comic isn’t off the hook and his $400 million fortune may be in jeopardy!

Cosby, 84, still faces civil suits from at least two of the nearly 60 gals who accuse him of sexual assault — and experts say legal actions could be financially devastating despite insisting the women are full of bull!

Judy Huth, 62, says Cosby attacked her at the Playboy Mansion in 1974 when she was 15 and is slated to drag him to court in May.

Lili Bernard, 58, is demanding $25 million in damages in a separate case, claiming he “sexually assaulted, battered and drugged” her in the ’90s.

Cosby served nearly three years behind bars after being found guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004. But he was sprung in June when his conviction was overturned by Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court. The judges ruled Cosby’s earlier civil deposition, which contributed to his criminal verdict, was inadmissable due to an earlier deal with prosecutors.