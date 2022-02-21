Biden Grand Jury Focusing on China!

An anti-corruption task force has ripped the lid off the shocking cover-up of a federal grand jury probe into Hunter Biden’s dirty deals with China that might have torpedoed his father Joe Biden’s run for the presidency — and changed the course of history!

During the heated 2020 campaign, the grand jury’s secret investigation into whether Hunter laundered money, evaded taxes and peddled his father’s influence was already well underway — and it has since widened to include other members of the Biden family.

The anti-corruption nonprofit group Marco Polo uncovered a grand jury subpoena issued in May 2019 that shows the U.S. attorney’s office in Delaware demanded bank J.P. Morgan Chase turn over financial records detailing transactions between drug addict Hunter, his uncle James Biden, and Hunter’s business partners Devon Archer and Eric Schwerin as well as the government-controlled Bank of China and 15 companies tied to Hunter.

“These federal grand jury revelations show how corrupt the Biden family is,” says political author and commentator Naresh Vissa, who suspects Joe will be tangled in the scandal.

Shortly before the 2020 election, then-Attorney General William Barr reportedly instructed prosecutors to keep all investigations into Hunter quiet to avoid impacting the election.

But the cover-up could still come back to bite Joe, who now sits in the Oval Office.

“This is extraordinarily devastating for President Biden,” says Dr. Nicholas Creel, assistant professor and political scientist at Georgia College and State University. “He’s probably at his most vulnerable point since his inauguration and could be in jeopardy if media attention begins focusing on any scandal related to him.”

Hunter’s ties to China go back at least as far as 2013. And his father was dangerously close to some of his deals after Hunter accompanied the then-vice-president on an official visit to China that year, insiders dish.

Just ten days after the trip, one of Hunter’s companies, Rosemont Seneca, became a partner with the Bank of China in a new investment firm called Bohai Harvest RST. That company has since been valued at $1.5 billion, but despite owning a 10 percent stake in the firm, Hunter’s representatives insist he never received any money from the venture and resigned from the board in 2019. Yet his share today could be worth a whopping $20 million.

Another shady Chinese deal was executed by Biden crony Tony Bobulinski, who claims he set up a shell company, SinoHawk, with the ownership being evenly split between the Bidens and Ye Jianming, then-chairman of Chinese energy giant CEFC.

The Bidens’ share of the company was to be funneled to another business and then divvied up between Hunter, James, Bobulinski, Biden family friend Rob Walker, and “10 [percent] held by [Hunter] for the big guy.” In 2020, Bobulinski said “there was no question” the “big guy” was Joe, even though he was never named in corporate records.

That deal apparently fell through after Jianming was arrested and jailed in China for corruption.

But in a bombshell New York Post account, Peter Schweizer, author of Secret Empires: How Our Politicians Hide Corruption and Enrich Their Families and Friends, says his probe identified five transactions between the Bidens and the Chinese that he claims netted the First Family some $32 million.

Schweizer also reports Chinese intelligence was involved in the deals.

Former intelligence agent Dr. Jim Garrow has branded Hunter’s intimate dealings with Chinese intelligence “a grave national security risk,” adding the Chinese “would certainly expect a capitulation to their wishes in return for their investment.”

Meanwhile, now-sober Hunter — who has since reinvented himself as an artist — is separately under investigation by the FBI for his dealings with China.

A spokesperson for Biden says the president has “never even considered being involved in business with his family, nor in any overseas business whatsoever” or had stocks or money held for him by a family member.

But with the subpoena naming Hunter’s various business ventures, further potentially damaging information could come out, insiders say.

“There is plenty of substantial evidence the Biden family, including President Joe Biden, may have been involved in criminal activity,” says Tom Fitton, president of the website judicialwatch.org, a conservative, nonprofit foundation. “A special counsel needs to be appointed immediately.”