Ben Affleck’s Two Tense Jens Huddling Over Kids!

The former and future Mrs. Ben Afflecks are planning what’s sure to be a tense face-to-face to ease their kids’ transition into a blended family, according to insiders.

“Jen Garner called the meeting so she and J.Lo could get to know each other better and put aside any mistrust they have for each other,” spills a source. “They each have completely different parenting styles and personalities. Garner wants to figure out the best way to co-parent their kids.”

Ben’s leggy 50-year-old ex Jennifer is mom to his daughters Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and ten-year-old son Sam while Jennifer Lopez, 52, has 14-year-old twins Max and Emme with her ex Marc Anthony.

“J.Lo’s twins are used to a jet-set lifestyle, traveling around the globe with their superstar mom, while Jen is more of a traditional stay-at-home mother, despite her successful film career,” notes the source. “Jen wants to make sure her kids continue to experience a grounded lifestyle when they are together with their dad and his new bride.”

“She wants them to continue to play sports and stay committed to school and church.”

While there has been little public drama between the two Jennifers, a second source confides both of the women in Ben’s life remain wary of each other.

“J.Lo admits when she and Ben ended their engagement in 2004, it broke her heart,” the source snitches. “Then she was hurt a little more when he walked down the aisle with Jen just one year later. She never quite forgave Jen for that.”

For her part, sources say Garner hasn’t been thrilled looking at all the PDA images of Affleck and Lopez, who got a dazzling $8.5 million green diamond engagement ring just weeks ago.

“When Ben and J.Lo reignited their romance, it brought up feelings of insecurities in Jen and made her question why Ben married her in the first place,” the source dishes. “She asked herself whether he was harboring feelings for his ex-fiancée throughout their marriage! Plus, she thinks the images are tasteless.”

But both spies insist the two women are most concerned about their kids, and keeping a good line of communication open between them is more important than any hard feelings, which they’re struggling to bury.

Says the second source: “They both realize it’s best for everybody — especially the children — that everybody gets along!”