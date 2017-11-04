Ben Affleck Not Welcome At ‘Saturday Night Live’

Rob Shuter reports… Ben Affleck’s hot romance with “Saturday Night Live” producer Lindsay Shookus shows no signs of cooling!

That’s why the cast isn’t surprised to see the “Argo” star at the weekly live show — but they are surprised to hear he’s got tips about how to better the broadcast!

“Ben is a writer and an actor and a producer,” said an insider.

“He knows what works and what doesn’t. It is not realistic to expect him not to share his opinions with his girlfriend!”

But not everyone is eager for his input!

“Ben needs to butt out,” sniped a snitch.

“The show is better than ever, and that’s no thanks to Ben.

“He might think he’s being helpful — but really, he’s just being annoying!”