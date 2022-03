Former Beatle Paul McCartney and third wife Nancy Shevell were forced to sell their NYC penthouse pad for a song — and lost nearly 50 percent of their initial $15.5 million investment, sources spill.

The couple purchased the two-story digs, which overlook Central Park, in 2015. But when the singer, 79, and his spouse, 62, listed the posh property for $12 million in June, there were no takers.

The four-bedroom spread eventually moved last month for just $8.5 million, tipsters dish.