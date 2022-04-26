Bad Time Charlie Sheen is Lonely

Washed-up womanizer Charlie Sheen can’t land a gal, and the lonely HIV-carrying loser is swearing off love after a series of dating disasters, tipsters dish.

“Charlie’s been burned so many times before, in his view, and has no desire to put himself out on a limb,” spills an insider.

“The women he really liked kicked him to the curb and used him to advance their careers or tried to get money out of him.”

The Two and a Half Men alum’s last stab at romance came with model Julia Stambler. But since their relationship fizzled in 2017, sources say the reformed party boy has lived alone.

The former sitcom king, 56, was once the highest-paid actor on TV. But the bumbling boozer’s career crumbled amid massive crack benders and drug-fueled parties with porn stars and prostitutes.

Though the Major League actor sobered up since revealing his HIV-positive status in 2015, sources squeal his lousy love life has left him gun-shy!

Sheen notched three failed marriages to blond beauties Donna Peele, Denise Richards and Brooke Mueller.

In 2011, he shacked up with two gals he dubbed “goddesses” — porn star Bree Olson and pot mag pinup Natalie Kenly.

Next, he got engaged to Scottine Ross, who shot skin flicks as Brett Rossi. But after their 2014 bust-up, she filed a $5 million lawsuit against the Hollywood bad boy!

Scottine accused her ex-fiancé of assault and battery, emotional distress and false imprisonment — and claimed he hid his HIV diagnosis and made her have an abortion!

Sheen denied the allegations and slammed Ross as an “extortionist,” but sources say he settled with her out of court for $1 million.

“Good Time Charlie, as he once was known, hasn’t had a good time in quite a while, and it’s made him a little lonely,” spills the insider.

“His friends will tell him that’s what happens when all you want to go out with are adult movie stars and wannabe models.”

The spy snitches “bitter” Sheen is now “distrustful” of the few gals still willing to approach him!

“He’s sworn off love,” the insider confides. “It’s like, ‘Who needs it?’