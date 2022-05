The Bachelor and The Bachelorette won’t be walking down the aisle at ABC for long — sources say both reality contests will be sauntering over to the company’s streaming network Disney+ or canceled altogether!

“You’re going to see a lot of your favorite shows moving to streaming platforms,” snitches an industry insider. “Following ‘Dancing with the Stars’ and ‘The Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette,’ there’s talk that ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ will be next!”