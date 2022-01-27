Aquaman’s Success Sunk His Marriage

Aquaman” hunk Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet’s four-year marriage was going along swimmingly — until his skyrocketing movie career rocked the boat, insiders say.

Former Cosby Show kid Lisa, 54, started dating Jason, 42, more than 16 years ago when he was a little fish in Hollywood.

But a source spills since his fin-tastic starring role as the DC Comics superhero in 2018, his career has taken off — and “he wants to keep working as much as he can!”

However, the spy dishes homebody Lisa — who shares daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13, with the former Baywatch beach bum — loves her life in L.A. and “has had no interest in joining” her hubby on location.

As a result, the source claims the duo’s formerly “amazing” relationship eventually hit the rocks!

In a Jan. 12 Instagram post, the couple announced they were “parting ways in marriage,” citing the “seismic shifts” of “these transformational times.”