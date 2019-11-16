Gal Pal Saved Antonio Banderas — With Aspirin

Antonio Banderas revealed his longtime girlfriend saved his life — with an aspirin!

In what was later diagnosed as a heart attack, the 59-year-old Desperado actor was rushed to the hospital in January 2017 after suffering chest pains while exercising.

But he said he probably wouldn’t have survived the frightening experience if his thoughtful lady, Nicole Kimpel, 38, hadn’t given him the over-the-counter tablet to help thin his blood!

“When I started having the symptoms and I clearly knew what was going on, she put one of those aspirins inside of my tongue, and that saved my life,” he remembered. “If that’s not an act of kindness, I don’t know what is!”

