Animal Crusader Bardot Facing Time in a Cage!

Rabid animal activist Brigitte Bardot can’t stop barking at foes on social media, and friends are warning the fiery former screen siren to curb her catty posts — before she winds up in prison, sources spill.

St. Tropez–based Bardot, 87, was recently fined $23,100 for bashing some residents of the French island La Réunion as “degenerate savages” for their religious sacrifices of goats.

And last June, the And God Created Woman sexpot was found guilty of libel after branding the head of France’s Hunting Federation a “sub-human,” a term once used by Nazis to describe people they found racially inferior — and worthy of extermination!

“She’s fighting everyone, while defying them to try to keep her quiet. She’s made it her mission in 2022 to go after people she sees as the enemy to the animal kingdom,” dishes an insider.

The source adds the pot-stirrer is poised to unleash on some big game, like politicians and other public figures!

Now, pals worry more legal trouble is in her future.

“There are real fears she’s losing her mind and will end up doing and saying things where the powers that be will have no choice but to put her away as an instigator and menace to society,” squeals the insider.