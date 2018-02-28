Anderson Cooper Can’t Compete With Andy’s ‘Real Housewives’

Rob Shuter reports…. CNN’s silver fox Anderson Cooper got the cold shoulder during a joint Q-and-A session with pal Andy Cohen — executive producer of the “Real Housewives” shows.

The duo have taken their New Year’s Eve act on the road, promising “deep talk and shallow tales” in a series of “An Intimate Evening with…” appearances, with VIP tickets selling at up to $350 a pop.

“Every question was for Andy — and about the Housewives!” dished a snitch who attended on of the shows.

Don Lemon Furious Over Anderson Cooper Snub!

“It was, ‘Who’s your favorite? Who’s your least favorite? Who’d you most like to have dinner with?’ ”