Amanda Jaros Survives Brutal ‘1883’ Cowboy Boot Camp

It takes true grit to appear on the Yellowstone spinoff 1883 — cast members have to survive a real-life pioneer hell to make it on TV.

Flame-haired stunner Amanda Jaros, who plays married Eastern European immigrant Alina in the western drama, reveals she and other cast members spent three weeks in a cowboy boot camp learning to ride and rope. But even that didn’t prepare her for the grueling hardships she had to suffer on set.

“We shot in Texas and Montana in just crazy conditions,” says the 31-year-old beauty. “Winds so strong some of the cast and crew tents went flying.”

“Freezing cold temperatures, sweltering heat. One stunt double got hypothermia in the cold waters we were immersed in in episode four.”

Her “hardest day” came when she had to do “a lot of takes of an exhausting climb up a mile-high hill. Eventually my body just gave out. I had to tell production, ‘If we’re doing more takes of me running up that hill for a mile, I’m going to need a vehicle.’”

The strawberry-blond hottie also gave up Hollywood glamour.

“I did struggle with my vanity,” she says, noting shaving legs and arms went out the window for the sake of historical authenticity.

“But I told the hair and makeup department, ‘Go ahead and make me look hideous!’”

One day, she was so grimy that producer Michael Friedman didn’t recognize her. “I thought that was such a compliment,” she laughs.