Alec Baldwin Under The Gun In Rust Lawsuit

Sad sack Alec Baldwin may lose everything in a new “Rust” lawsuit filed by the family of the late Halyna Hutchins!

The wrongful death lawsuit calls out a total of 26 people and businesses — with 63-year-old Baldwin at the top of the list!

The aging actor is accused of “recklessly” shooting and killing cinematographer Hutchins, 42 — and wounding director Joel Souza, 48 — while rehearsing a scene in New Mexico on Oct. 21. The lawsuit claims the defendants should be held liable for “ignoring numerous complaints of safety measures.”

Beverly Hills entertainment lawyer Usman Shaikh, who worked as the finance counsel of Baldwin’s 2018 film The Public, warns the actor may not be protected by an LLC business structure.

“Mr. Baldwin can certainly be held personally liable,” explains Shaikh.

“His deep pockets are no secret, so I’m sure the victims’ attorneys will continue to name him personally in as many lawsuits as they can.”

And criminal defense attorney Brad Rideout explains there are two legal scenarios that could empty the whiny Rules Don’t Apply star’s pockets: “First, if he acted negligently and didn’t follow the protocols” and a ruling under the New Mexico Victims’ Bill of Rights, “which allows for restitution of instances of wrongful death.”

Baldwin seemed to bounce back quickly after the stunning shooting, posting photos showing him enjoying outings with wife Hilaria, 38, and their six children.

Now the Oscar-nominated star is getting the stinkeye for trotting back to work on the hijacking thriller “97 Minutes” only four months after killing Hutchins — which he claimed was “the worst thing that ever happened to me!”

“Some might question his sincerity when he so quickly goes abroad to shoot a disaster movie on the heels of a real-life disaster,” snipes PR expert Dave Quast.