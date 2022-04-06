Alan Jackson’s Brave Final Farewell

Brave country legend Alan Jackson is desperately pushing ahead with one final tour as a rare neurological disease threatens to imprison him in a wheelchair forever!

The 63-year-old “The Older I Get” singer revealed he suffers from incurable Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, a degenerative disorder that assaults the nervous system and will soon end his days as a performer. “It breaks his heart that he knows his touring days are ending, and he wants to say farewell to his fans from the stage,” says an insider.

“In the past couple of years, his symptoms have gotten really pronounced.”“This horrible disease is eating away at Alan’s muscles. He suffers from tremors, and out of nowhere, he has muscle spasms where his limbs just lock up on him.” The Country Music Hall of Famer has been living with the crippling genetic condition since being diagnosed a decade ago. He says his father, grandmother and older sister have all suffered from it.

“It’s not going to kill me — it’s not deadly,” he says. “[But] if anybody’s curious why I don’t walk right, that’s why.”Jackson, who has scored 35 No. 1 hits in his career, is set to hit the road for the final time in June with his aptly named “Last Call: One More for the Road tour.” “Alan always planned to follow in the footsteps of his idols like Loretta Lynn, George Jones and Merle Haggard, and still be up on stage performing when he’s 80,” says another pal.

“But he sees now it is impossible.”Along with muscular problems, the disease has also affected Jackson’s balance. He’s admitted to friends that it took all the strength he had just to stay upright on stage during his previous tour.The pal adds the decision to stop touring was heart­breaking for the 17-time Country Music Association Award winner.

“He works with a physical therapist to stave off the worst symptoms of his disease, but he knows it’s inevitable he faces a life in a wheelchair down the road,” confides the pal. “Of course, his fans would be happy to see him perform a whole show sitting down, but Alan can’t reconcile himself to that.”Sources say the modest star won’t drag out the tour to milk sympathy, making the simple announce­ment, “If I’m coming your way, come see me.”

The insider adds: “Alan is only doing 16 shows on this farewell tour. He feels that’s all his body will allow.”

“It’s just enough time to say goodbye.”