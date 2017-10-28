Abby Lee Miller Praying In Prison

Disgraced former “Dance Moms” star Abby Lee Miller has turned over a new leaf in prison, reportedly telling pals she’s found God!

“Abby Lee has latched onto a group of women known as ‘the holy rollers,’” claims a source inside the same Victorville, Calif., facility as 51-year-old Abby, who’s serving 366 days for financial fraud.

“This is a die-hard religious group, and they are quite feared,” the insider insisted.

“Abby Lee fits right in with them.”

But before she got “holy,”Abby had already landed in hot water after just three months into her sentence — when her first violation of prison rules ended with her being strip-searched!

The 51-year-old jailbird was caught hoarding fruit, which a prison spy called “a total violation” — earning her a day of raking rocks outdoors!

What’s more, after having a visit from her L.A. hairstylist, Abby endured a humiliating body cavity search!