Aaron Rodgers Wants Shailene to Put Him Back in Game

Jilted jock Aaron Rodgers has “gone on a major charm offensive” as he tries to win back former fiancée Shailene Woodley, a source snitches.

According to the insider, the groveling Green Bay Packers quarterback, 38, is “pleading” with the Big Little Lies beauty, 30, for a second chance.

But tipsters dish the gun-shy gal — who’s been spotted without her engagement ring — is wary of the womanizing pigskin pro after calling time on their pandemic romance late last year amid rumors he strayed.

Now, spies say Aaron is desperate to thaw their icy relationship!

The NFL stud recently gushed about winning back-to-back MVP awards while with “amazing” Shailene and insisted that’s “not a coincidence!”

Shortly afterward, the duo was spotted in Los Angeles — the first time they were seen together in months!