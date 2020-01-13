Aaron Hernandez Documentary ‘Killing Fields’ Attempts to Uncover the Truth About the Late NFL Star: Questions It Answers

Before his death in 2017, Aaron Hernandez was an NFL superstar. He played with the New England Patriots alongside Rob Gronkowski for three seasons. He even made a Super Bowl appearance, narrowly losing to the New York Giants in 2012. By all accounts, Hernandez had it all — including a murderous rap sheet.

Now, in the documentary limited series Killing Fields, investigative reporter Dylan Howard will explore the dark underbelly of Hernandez’s life — and attempt to uncover what made him a killer. Arrested and convicted for the murder of Odin Lloyd, Hernandez was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. After being charged and acquitted for the double homicide of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado, the former tight end took his own life. But what made him do all of this?

Howard, along with detective Michelle Wood, investigator Sargent Don Jackson and former NYC police detective Bo Dietl, dive deep into Hernandez’s past and psyche — in an attempt to figure out what he did, why he did it and what other crimes he may have committed.

The National ENQUIRER has an exclusive sneak peek of the questions that will be answered in the Reelz documentary.

What Happened in His Past?

Hernandez’s father, who was instrumental in his success, suddenly died when the former NFL star was just 16. At the same time, he discovered his mom had been having an affair with a family friend. In episode 1 of Killing Fields, Howard says this sent Hernandez into a tailspin.

What Happened the Night of Lloyd’s Murder?

In Killing Fields, Howard and his team speak to the last individuals to see Lloyd alive. They recount just what Hernandez was trying to hide — and share the motive of this convicted murderer.

What Exactly Is Hernandez Responsible For?

Hernandez was acquitted for the double homicide after he was already in jail, but Howard and his team believe the former sports star had a killing streak.

Aaron Hernandez Killing Fields premieres on Reelz Saturday, January 18, 8 p.m. ET.