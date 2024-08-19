Talk to any kid who grew up in the 80’s and ‘90s, and one will likely hear nostalgic stories about mornings spent with a couple of Eggo waffles slathered in syrup. For so many, these waffles were a highlight of the day and an integral part of childhood memories. For parents, they were a quick-and-easy breakfast solution to fit in a family meal together before rushing off to work (and sure, it helps that adults happen to find them just as tasty as kids).

Eggo waffles have remained a breakfast staple in most American homes for kids and adults alike, with many continuing to stock their favorite childhood meal well into adulthood. But now those Eggo fans have got something new to enjoy–a brand new offering that fuses the nostalgic taste of breakfast waffles into a delicious cup of coffee!

Two Rivers Coffee Company, the single-serve coffee pod company known for offering a variety of unique flavors, has teamed up with Kellanova and the iconic waffle brand Eggo to create Eggo Coffee, a new line of coffee pods designed to offer the best of breakfast in one cup.

“Many of us have fond memories of eating Eggo waffles throughout our childhood, and now, there’s a whole new way to indulge in a taste of that nostalgia thanks to our Eggo Coffee,” said Sam Blaney, director of marketing for Two Rivers Coffee. “Inspired by classic Eggo waffle flavors and the flair for flavor innovation at Two Rivers Coffee, each cup infuses a unique flavor that pairs perfectly with your favorite breakfast. We are sure this will fly off supermarket shelves and cannot wait for fans to get a taste soon.”

Eggo Coffee is available in five flavors, each of which caters to a different beloved Eggo product. These include:

Blueberry Eggo Coffee: A burst of sweet and tangy berry flavors with every sip and a mouthwatering sweet scent. Pair it with Eggo Blueberry Waffles for the sweetest berry-infused breakfast.

A burst of sweet and tangy berry flavors with every sip and a mouthwatering sweet scent. Pair it with Eggo Blueberry Waffles for the sweetest berry-infused breakfast. Chocolate Chip Eggo Coffee: Chocolate lovers, rejoice! Indulge in the rich taste of melted chocolate chips combined with bold coffee notes. Enjoy with Eggo Chocolatey Chip Waffles for a decadent morning duo.

Chocolate lovers, rejoice! Indulge in the rich taste of melted chocolate chips combined with bold coffee notes. Enjoy with Eggo Chocolatey Chip Waffles for a decadent morning duo. Cinnamon Toast Eggo Coffee: An extra cozy experience thanks to its cinnamon-spiced flavor. Double down on the spice and pair it with brand-new Eggo Cinnamon Churro Waffles.

An extra cozy experience thanks to its cinnamon-spiced flavor. Double down on the spice and pair it with brand-new Eggo Cinnamon Churro Waffles. Maple Syrup Eggo Coffee: The taste of freshly toasted Eggo waffles drizzled with sweet maple syrup flavor in every sip. Pair it with Homestyle Eggo Waffles – it’s a classic combo for a reason.

The taste of freshly toasted Eggo waffles drizzled with sweet maple syrup flavor in every sip. Pair it with Homestyle Eggo Waffles – it’s a classic combo for a reason. Vanilla Eggo Coffee: Inspired by warm Eggo Thick & Fluffy Original Waffles for a rich, robust vanilla coffee. Pair this with Strawberry or Blueberry Eggo Waffles for a berries-and-cream flavor experience.

The five flavors of Eggo Coffee are now available in single-serve, Keurig-compatible coffee pods, both online and in stores as of mid-August!

This isn’t the first time Two Rivers Coffee has partnered with an iconic brand to create an innovative new product. The company teamed up with Bailey’s in 2018 to introduce a line of Irish cream inspired beverages and even collaborated for a short time with Comedy Central to produce a coffee line based on the hit show Workaholics. With their newest endeavor, Two Rivers is cementing their status as a coffee company not afraid to experiment with flavor. Two Rivers has made a name for itself by introducing Keurig-compatible filtered single-serve coffee cups in an industry long dominated by big-name companies. What began as a small, family-run coffee roaster roasting beans in the Brooklyn naval yard has quickly turned into a leading independent single-serve beverage company. Like all of its coffee products, the new Eggo Coffee flavors will be created by using beans from different farms, achieving the perfect blend for each flavor.

Since its inception in 2012, Two Rivers has launched a variety of flavors including Friendly’s, Cold Stone Creamery, Andes Mint coffee, and Cella’s Chocolate Covered Cherry coffee. They’ve also expanded to introduce teas and hot chocolate flavors including Junior Mint hot chocolate, Tootsie Roll hot chocolate, and Sugar Babies hot chocolate. Anyone eager to learn more about the new Eggo coffee can follow Two Rivers on Instagram @tworiverscoffeeco or go to tworiversdirect.com.