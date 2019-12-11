Eat Your Heart Out Meg!

John Mellencamp has been spotted dining with a mystery blonde less than two weeks after he confirmed his split from fiancée Meg Ryan!

The 68-year-old “Hurts So Good” rocker was photographed Nov. 17 enjoying dinner with the unknown woman at a Japanese hibachi joint in Bloomington, Ind., just a few miles from his home.

“It was about 5 p.m. and there was no one else in the restaurant but us,” spilled an onlooker, who sat across from John and his mystery date at the communal cooking table — where the chef traditionally impresses diners with tricks while cooking, such as creating a fried rice beating heart or an onion volcano.

“She looked a lot like Meg Ryan. We actually thought it was her! They didn’t kiss or hug but he did put his hand on her shoulder.”

At one point, the rocker ate rice off his date’s plate.

“They seemed very relaxed in each other’s company, like they’d known each other a long time!”

A source familiar with the situation said his dining buddy was no more than an old friend who had met up with him for a meal.

John and Meg reportedly struggled to maintain a long-distance relationship over the years, with Ryan typically in New York City and the “Small Town” singer preferring his original home state of Indiana.

John previously said of the Big Apple: “I’m too sensitive to live here. I can’t see poor people. I can’t see suffering. I can’t see the trash on the streets. I’m not leaving Indiana. I’m going to die here.”

John and Meg dated from 2011 to 2014 before calling it quits, only to rekindle their romance in 2017.

However, they confirmed their latest split on Nov. 4, almost exactly one year after they announced their engagement.