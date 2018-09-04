‘Will & Grace’ Rocked By Bitter Behind-The-Scenes Feuding

“Will & Grace” came back to plenty of adoring fans — but insiders say that the sitcom’s stars “hate each other,” with Debra Messing and Eric McCormack joining the ranks of Hollywood’s most vicious celebrity feuds!

Debra and Eric are reportedly turning the show’s set into a living nightmare for staffers, with one on-set spy saying that it’s “actually a shock” the two even agreed to reunite for their show in the first place!

While shooting scenes opposite each other for their popular reboot, Eric and Debra make it plain that they’re simply there to “grit their teeth and bear it,” claimed the insider, “but both privately snipe to producers that the other over-acts!”

The two leads even reportedly get competitive over who can discredit the other the most!

“Eric think’s Debra’s an ice queen, a diva and a snob,” spilled the insider, adding: “Debra tells people Eric’s totally immature.”

Another source added: “They’re at each other’s throats, and the entire production team is caught in the middle. It’s not a nice environment for anyone!”