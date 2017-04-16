Man Arrested For Getting Dog Drunk

The ‘PAW Patrol’ could have handled this job!

A plastered Pittsburgh Man was taken into custody for allowing his pet Chihuahua to consume alcohol.

Thomas Bloedel was found by area police behind the wheel of his vehicle — who discovered his dog was just as hammered as its owner!

The cockeyed Chihuahua, named Maxwell, was taken to a veterinary hospital for treatment for alcohol poisoning.

A buzzed Bloedel threatened to shoot and kill the officers before being arrested.

“A gentleman was intoxicated in a car and I guess had vodka in the car that spilled and Maxwell got into it and drank some,” said Dimitri Brown of University Veterinary Specialists.

“Evidence of poisoning from the alcohol, he was stumbling around like a person who was drunk. His pupils were dilated.”

Maxwell is now in much better shape than Blodel, who was taken to Allegheny County Jail and charged with “driving under the influence,” “making terroristic threats” and “animal cruelty.”

Brown said dogs consuming alcohol is not that uncommon.

“Usually what happens is that people are drinking an alcoholic beverage and leave it someplace and the dog smells it and is intrigued by it,” explained Brown.