WATCH: Car Plows Into Crowd During Racist Charlottesville Riots

A car plowed into a crowd of demonstrators at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va. Saturday leaving one person dead and 19 injured!

The shocking video taken from an attendee’s cellphone shows a large crowd walking down a street in downtown Charlottesville alongside several slow moving cars.

Without warning, a gray Dodge Challenger rammed into the back of another vehicle — causing it to rear end the car ahead of it among the protesting crowd!

The driver then reverses course away from the scene. He was later apprehended and is now in police custody.

The demonstration over the planned removal of a Confederate monument from a city park began on Friday night with a torch-wielding group marching through the city, leading into a “Unite the Right,” rally beginning on Saturday at noon.

Twenty victims were admitted to the local UVA Medical Center, with one fatality confirmed.

“I am heartbroken that a life has been lost here. I urge all people of good will–go home,” tweeted Charlottesville mayor Signer.

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency as police ordered the crowd to disperse.