WATCH: Driver Killed In Fireball As Tanker Slams Into Truck

An 18-wheel tanker carrying about 8,000 gallons of gasoline rear-ended a dump truck — and exploded!

The intense explosion was captured by a Louisiana Department of Transportation dashcam.

Chalanta Brown was driving the dump truck on I-310 South in Louisiana when she was suddenly rear-ended by the 18-wheeler!

Brown died at the scene.

The tanker driver, Glen Robichaux Jr., was injured but was able to escape the cab of the tractor.

He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The accident currently remains under investigation.