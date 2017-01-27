What Killed Steve McQueen? Inside The Legendary Actor’s Mysterious Death

Steve McQueen died on November 7, 1980 at 50 years old in a hospital in Mexico, but did cancer really kill the legendary actor?

Autopsy: The Last Hours of Steve McQueen will work to uncover the truth and expose the star’s mysterious death through examining extensive medical records.

“I’ll be unraveling the truth surrounding Steve McQueen’s death and attempting to reveal exactly what happened to this iconic star during the last months, days and hours of his life,” Forensic Pathologist Dr. Michael Hunter says in the documentary.

PHOTOS: Meet ‘Teen Mom’ Leah Messer’s Worst Nightmare! 10 Hot Photos Of Jeremy Calvert’s Tattoo Model Melissa Marie

McQueen’s personal physician Dr. Dwight McKee says of one of the many conspiracy rumors surrounding the King of Cool’s death, “I was told that a government agent had come in and put a blood coagulating substance in his IV.”

McQueen is known for his roles in The Great Escape, The Magnificent Seven and Bullitt. By the mid-1970s, he became the world’s highest paid movie stars.

The actor underwent cancer treatment at a hospital in Mexico before his death, which doctors called “quackery.”

Autopsy: The Last Hours of Steve McQueen airs on Saturday, January 28 at 8 ET/PT on REELZ.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.