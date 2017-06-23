Sleeping Pill Obsession: Did Janice Joplin Cause Her Own Death?

Janice Joplin may have triggered her own death due to her obsession with sleeping pills, NationalEnquirer.com can reveal.

On Autopsy’s latest episode, Dr. Michael Hunter investigates the ’70s music icon’s wild lifestyle, and the mental illness that lead to her untimely demise.

As Radar can report, Joplin was found dead in her Los Angeles hotel room at the young age of 27 — at which time she sadly joined the gruesomely popular “27 Club” (it includes Jimi Hendrix and Kurt Cobain among others.

While at the time, the “First Lady of Rock and Roll” seemed to be thriving in the spotlight at the peak of her career, Dr. Hunter has found evidence that proves otherwise.

According to the medical professional, a shocking coronary report showed that a pill called Dalmane, medicine used to treat insomnia and anxiety, was found in Joplin’s room.

The powerful pill is in the same family as Xanax and Valium, which slow down the brain’s activity, helping a person relax and fall asleep. If one takes too many, however, the brain shuts down entirely and the body forgets to breathe.

Psychologist Linda Papadopoulos admitted, “One of the things that Janice did throughout her life was to self-medicate to escape from difficult feelings.”

Could Janice Joplin have taken her self-medication a step too far and overdosed on sleeping pills?

Autopsy: Janis Joplin airs Saturday, July 1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.