WATCH: Florida Drivers’ Psycho Road Rage Attack

A dash cam in Florida caught a shocking collision on an interstate near the community of Crystal Springs — as two drivers crash in a deadly game of chicken!

The disturbing video shows a white sedan and a white pickup truck racing down the highway and refusing to back down, with their confrontation finally ending as both vehicles spin out of control and take out an innocent victim.

Watch the video as the truck insists on changing lanes even as the driver to the left refuses to yield, and then seemingly slams her car into the other vehicle — sending yet another driver off the road and into the woods!

One shaken survivor is seen left at the side of the road, while the other vehicle takes off — with Florida cops presumably trying to make out a license-plate number amid this bizarre video!