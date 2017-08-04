WATCH: Paper Mill Worker Pulled Into Press

Shocking surveillance footage caught the horrific footage above of a factory worker — sucked into the merciless machinery of a paper mill presser!

The tragic man is seen working close to the machine, and seemingly feeding paper into the grinding industrial press.

Then he gets too close, and is quickly pulled in by the unrelenting gears!

Mauled By A Tiger — Horrific Aftermath Of Uncensored Video!

In a horrific twist, the man might have possibly survived the initial pulverizing pull — with his flailing foot finally hitting an emergency cable that shut down the machine.

The name of the victim remains unknown.

The video seemingly comes from a plant in China, where safety regulations are notoriously lax.