WATCH: Bloody New Orleans Robbery Shames City

New Orleans police have released this shocking video of two men who were viciously attacked in the city’s French Quarter district on the night of June 24.

Tim Byrne and James Curran were in New Orleans to attend the Unitarian Universalist Association.

Byrne and Curran, both from Boston, were walking along Bienville Street shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday when they were attacked from behind.

WATCH: Teen Arrested After Horrific Pool Party Assault!

Curran, at left, was treated and released from a nearby hospital — but Byrne fell to the ground after being hit in a roundhouse blow that sent him falling to the sidewalk.

The creeps who initially attack the tourists are quickly joined by two more criminals who go through the wallets of both Curran and the injured Byrne.

WATCH: Florida Highway Psycho Road Rage Attack!

After the attack, one of the criminals seemingly waves down a getaway car.

Tragically, the extent of Byrne’s injury is seen when another man rushes up and lifts the victim’s head to reveal the blood pooling beneath Byrne’s head.

Local authorities are asking anyone who can identify the thieves to place an anonymous call to the local Crime Stoppers hotline at (504)822-1111.