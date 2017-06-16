‘Michael Jackson: Man In The Mirror’ Exposes Late Star’s Strange Family Past

Michael Jackson passed away in 2009 — but the King of Pop’s legacy will remain.

In a new episode on Reelz, Michael Jackson: Man in the Mirror, the late singer’s mother and a close family friend share their views on what started it all: The Jackson 5.

“I knew where their talent was,” said Katherine Jackson, referring to her children’s musical gift, specifically young Michael’s.

As readers know, Jackson once captivated the world with his dynamic performances. To this day, the singer remains a top-selling artist, with Thriller maintaining its rank as the world’s best-selling album.

Offstage, however, Michael’s life was an enigma, starting with his unusual family.

“They didn’t play, they didn’t go out, their mom was a Jehovah’s Witness, they didn’t celebrate birthdays, they didn’t celebrate Christmas or other holidays, and so that made them kind of a quirky family. They stayed to themselves,” said Ky Mazelle, a Jackson family friend.

Michael Jackson: Man in the Mirror premieres Sunday, June 25 at 9 ET/ PT.

