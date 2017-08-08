WATCH: Jogger Pushes Pedestrian Into Path Of Bus

Cops in London are hunting for a depraved jogger who thoughtlessly pushed a woman into the path of a bus!

The shocking footage above shows the incident caught on tape, with the innocent pedestrian nearly losing her life on the morning of May 5!

As seen here, the woman doesn’t even appear to be in the path of the jogger as he knocks her out of the pedestrian path and into traffic — with the bus barely swerving in time to avoid her!

Shockingly, the jogger returned 15 minutes later along the same path, and refused to even acknowledge the woman still at the scene.

The jogger is described as a white male in his mid-30s, with brown eyes and short brown hair.

“We are keen to speak to the jogger in the CCTV about what happened that morning,” said Sergeant Mat Knowles.