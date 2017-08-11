Exclusive Video!

Congress Moves To Demand Hillary Special Prosecutor

Dick Morris says it's 'the beginning of the end' for his old boss!

By

Dick Morris is the most feared voice in politics — and the former top strategist for Bill Clinton is documenting the new D.C. for The National ENQUIRER!

Every week, Dick provides a startling look into Washington’s biggest secrets, and provides exclusive video for NationalENQUIRER.com!

In the video above, Dick Morris reveals how — at long last — a government investigation could finally be closing in on his old employer Hillary Clinton!

The veteran D.C. insider breaks down a bombshell letter sent by the Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, and explains how Rep. Bob Goodlatte has been joined by every Republican on the Committee in a political maneuver that could unearth Hillary’s deepest secrets!

Dick also reveals the one weak link that could protect the former Secretary of State — while listing the many scandals waiting to be unearthed by a special prosecutor!

Watch the video above for the inside story on D.C.’s latest dramatic power play, and get the inside story on Washington’s quickly-shifting landscape in the new issue of The National ENQUIRER, on newsstands now!

