Dick Morris: Bill & Hillary Clinton Face A Double Dose of Justice

Dick Morris is the most feared voice in politics — and now Bill Clinton’s former top strategist is writing for The National ENQUIRER!

Every week, Dick provides a startling look into D.C.’s biggest secrets, plus exclusive video for NationalENQUIRER.com!

Clinton Comeback Trail — Bill & Hillary’s Revenge!

In the video above, Dick reveals how his old bosses are about to face a double dose of justice — as President Trump goes after Hillary Clinton!

The ultimate D.C. insider exposes how Bill and Hillary were both betrayed when Barack Obama left office without granting his former Secretary of State a pardon, as the tireless FBI continues to unearth hundreds of additional emails from unsecured servers.

How Bill & Hillary Bashed His ‘Bimbos’ Into Silence — Dick Morris Tells All!

Dick’s top government sources also reveal that the Clinton Foundation is still under investigation, while the political powerhouse reveals the D.C. official who’s now recusing himself from the shocking investigations.

Watch the video above for the full story about the troubling new threat to Hillary Clinton’s future, and learn more of Washington’s darkest secrets from Dick Morris in the new issue of The National ENQUIRER, on newsstands now!