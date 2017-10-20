Hilary Duff vs. Lindsay Lohan in ‘Us Weekly’s Famous Feuds’: Watch

It’s a battle of the teenage stars! This week’s episode of ‘Us Weekly’s Famous Feuds’ on Reelz rediscovers the conflict of Hollywood starlets Lindsay Lohan and Hilary Duff over one teenage heartthrob.

The feud started when singer Aaron Carter decided to start dating Lohan while still being in a two year relationship with Duff. Carter told CNBC, “I was dating [Hilary] for like a year and a half, and then I just got a little bored so I went ant I started getting to know Lindsay.”

The Lohan and Carter relationship ended rather quickly and in 2003, Duff and Carter were back together. That relationship also ended swiftly due to Carter allegedly cheating on Duff again with someone else. But the battle between the starlets was only starting to boil up.

Duff and Lohan started attending each other’s red carpet openings. Hilary attended the ‘Freaky Friday’ red carpet and later in the year Lindsay showed up to the ‘Cheaper By the Dozen’ premiere.

In 2004, Lindsay called former costar Chad Michael Murray, who was Duff’s current onscreen love interest, to talk trash about her. Later that year, during Lohan’s SNL hosting gig, they made fun of Hilary in the opening monologue by portraying an overly positive portrayal.

Duff did not see the SNL skit as flattery, speaking in an interview, “I don’t think it’s an honor to be made fun of on ‘Saturday Night Live.’” She also spoke about Lohan directly, “I’m not here to talk bad about her like she talks bad about me all the time.”

See how the whole feud unfolded tonight by watching Us Weekly’s Famous Feuds on Reelz. The 10-episode series explores the superstar showdowns like this one between Hilary Duff and Lindsay Lohan, plus Demi Lovato vs. Selena Gomez, Brad Pitt vs. Angelina Jolie and more! Get behind-the-scenes tidbits from industry insiders and entertainment journalists. Watch the full episode on Friday, October 20 at 9PM ET on REELZ.