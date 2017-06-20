New Evidence Exposed: Did Gary Coleman Take His Own Life?

In Autopsy’s latest episode on Gary Coleman, forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Hunter reveals new evidence suggesting that the 42-year-old actor may have taken his own life.

“I have already ruled out complications due to dialysis and heart problems being directly responsible for Gary’s death,” said Hunter.

As revealed in the episode, Coleman had a history of suicide attempts that date back to 1982.

Dr. Hunter confessed he discovered proof that the actor made another attempt to end his life in July of 2007: “He called police and he told them that he’d taken an overdose of Oxycontin and he wanted to die.”

As Enquirer readers know, the Different Strokes star suffered from a number of deadly ailments throughout his life, forcing him to quit his career a the peak of his success.

Those close to Coleman believe it led to the star’s early grave.

Autopsy: Gary Coleman airs Saturday, June 24, at 9 p.m. ET/ PT.