Donald Trump Jr. — The Dirty Tricks Behind His Russia Meeting

Dick Morris is the most feared voice in politics — and the former top strategist for Bill Clinton is documenting the new D.C. for The National ENQUIRER!

Every week, Dick provides a startling look into Washington’s biggest secrets, and provides exclusive video for NationalENQUIRER.com!

Hillary Clinton Dirt Files: Six Shocking Fixes!

In the video above, Dick exposes how Donald Trump Jr. was set up by Hillary Clinton and other Democrats behind President Trump’s “so-called Russia scandal!”

“You can’t have a conspiracy without a meeting,” explains the veteran D.C. insider, as Dick make the connection to the Trump Jr. scandal and the shady GPS Fusion group.

Joe & Mika: TV Couple’s Sleazy Cheating Scandal

That’s the same gang of operatives behind the discredited Russian dossier of “fabricated episodes and made up meetings” — as Dick even links Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with the rogue FBI agents that betrayed the President!

Watch the video above for the inside story about how Washington really works, and learn more of D.C.’s darkest secrets from Dick Morris in the new issue of The National ENQUIRER, on newsstands now!