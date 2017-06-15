White House Leakers — Their Secret Strategy To Impeach Trump

Dick Morris is the most feared voice in politics — and now Bill Clinton’s former top strategist is writing for The National ENQUIRER!

In the video above, Dick continues his assault on the Deep State operatives left behind by the Barack Obama administration to wage war against the presidency of Donald Trump!

The veteran political operative blasts “the hundreds of leakers deliberately left behind” by the Obama administration — including the bizarrely-named Reality Winner, recently busted for leaking secret documents from a National Security Administration contractor.

Dick reveals the strategy of leaving behind anti-Trump factions “burrowed in the bureaucracy” to harass and undermine the President while working to the ultimate goal of impeachment.

The longtime pundit also blasts the leakers’ “allies in the media,” with Dick detailing how biased reporters work closely with Democratic operatives to release damaging information without caring about accuracy!

The longtime pundit also blasts the leakers' "allies in the media," with Dick detailing how biased reporters work closely with Democratic operatives to release damaging information without caring about accuracy!