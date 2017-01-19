Dick Morris: The GOP Traitors Out To Stop Trump

Bill Clinton’s former top strategist is writing for The National ENQUIRER! Dick Morris is the most feared voice in politics — and nowformer top strategist is writing for The National ENQUIRER!

In the video above, Dick reveals the threat that Donald Trump now faces from devious members of his own political party!

The veteran D.C. insider calls out the “snakes in the grass” who are working within the GOP to — as Dick explains — “sabotage, hold back and impede Donald Trump” from accomplishing his full agenda.” But the political consultant also breaks down how Trump can use the laws of the Senate to shut down his Republican opponents!

Dick knows just how hard Trump will have to work to take on the Washington power structure while shutting down Obamacare, halting illegal immigration, and implementing the entire full vision that the new President has for his first 100 days in office!

