Dick Morris: How The FBI Set Up Donald Trump

In the video above, Dick details how Hillary Clinton supporters built a discredited dossier of “fabricated episodes and made up meetings” about Donald Trump working with Russia — and used the file even after the election!

The longtime political strategist breaks down how James Comey stood by while the media ran with carefully-leaked reports that the FBI chief knew were, in his own words, “almost entirely false!”

Dick pieces together the timeline that ultimately opened the door to a special investigator after President Trump grew frustrated with the lack of official denials — leading to Robert Mueller taking the job while hiring a staff made up of contributors to the Democratic Party!

