WATCH: Child Molester Leaps To His Death From Courthouse Balcony

This is the scene as an Ohio pervert jumped to his death from a courthouse balcony — plummeting some 50 feet down as he dodged justice!

One courthouse worker said that body of Robert Seman Jr., 48, “shook the building” after he slammed into the marble floor four stories below on April 9, 2017.

Seman was in the Mahoning County Courthouse preparing for his trial on charges of setting fire to a Youngstown home in March of 2015.

The 10-year-old child that he was accused of raping died in the fire on March 30, 2015, as well as her grandparents.

The blaze broke out just hours before the start of Seman’s rape trial.

Prosecutors had planned to seek the death penalty in the case of young Corinne Gump and William and Judith Schmidt.

Seman was walking along a hallway before suddenly breaking away from two court deputies and vaulting over a ledge to his doom.

Said one prosecutor who witnessed the suicide at the courthouse: “That was an evil, evil man.”