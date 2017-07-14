Bruce Lee’s Suspicious Death: The Real Cause Exposed

For more than 40 years, Bruce Lee’s suspicious death has been surrounded with mystery but a clue in his medical records may have finally revealed the truth about his demise.

Autopsy: Bruce Lee on Reelz has gained unprecedented access to the martial arts superstar’s medical records and Dr. Michael Hunter believes he knows what caused the shocking death in an exclusive sneak peek from the upcoming show.

Dr. Hunter “found a clue within his records and thinks Bruce Lee’s death could be linked to a recently discovered and deadly condition,” the show reveals.

At the time of his July 20, 1973 death in Hong Kong, it was ruled a reaction to a prescription painkiller given to him by his girlfriend.

Now, Dr. Hunter’s new analysis has a completely different conclusion.

“Sudden unexpected death in epilepsy,” he explains. “It kills up to 8,000 Americans every year.”

Lee died when he was only 32, and Dr. Hunter says the condition is most commonly seen in men between the ages of 20 and 40.

