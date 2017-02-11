‘Drugs, Chaos, Mayhem!’ Whitney Houston’s Bodyguard Tells All About Bobbi Kristina’s Death

An explosive new television series has uncovered chilling secrets about the tragic death of Bobbi Kristina Brown, The National Enquirer has learned.

As The Enquirer reported, Bobbi Kristina was found unresponsive in a bathtub in her home in January 2015, under circumstances that were eerily similar to the 2007 death of her mother, Whitney Houston. She died that July after remaining in a coma for six months.

Now, an in-depth new special airing Saturday, Feb. 11, at 8pm on Reelz network, Autopsy: The Last Hours of Bobbi Kristina Brown, uses the autopsy report for Bobbi Kristina to uncover the truth about her death, and its possible links to Houston.

“The constant exposure to drugs, to chaos, to mayhem…. the constant exposure to fighting, domestic issues… It’s a problem the kid had to live with all her life,” David Roberts, former personal protection officer for Whitney Houston, said.

Leading forensic pathologists reviewed the autopsy results for the special, uncovering evidence of self-harm, and possibly even a suicide attempt!

As The Enquirer reported, Bobbi Kristina’s boyfriend at the time, Nick Gordon, was found “legally responsible” for her death, and was forced to pay the family’s estate more than $36 million after a wrongful death lawsuit, amid claims he injected her with a “toxic” mixture of drugs and alcohol that caused her drowning.

Her father, Bobby Brown, never stopped blaming Gordon, and still wants to see him in jail.

“My daughter was afraid of tubs because of what happened to her mom. So I know she wouldn’t have gotten in the tub,” Brown has said. “I mean it’s crazy because the tub wasn’t even full of water. It had a dustpan in it, in the bottom of the tub.”

Watch a sneak peek above and tune in as Autopsy: The Last Hours of Bobbi Kristina Brown premieres Saturday, Feb. 11 at 8pm ET/ PT on Reelz.